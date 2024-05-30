Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The Office of National Rail Industry Coordination has published a National Rolling Stock Procurement Pipeline webpage, which aims to provide an overview of current projects to enable purchasing decisions to be timed to avoid ‘boom and bust’ cycles.

It includes procurement location, estimated value, status, timeframe and rolling stock type.

The launch was welcomed by the Australasian Railway Association, with CEO Caroline Wilkie saying it would ’provide a collaborative, transparent and more efficient system for procurement, supporting the growth of local businesses across the rail manufacturing supply chain’.