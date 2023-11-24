Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The Australian Railway Research & Innovation Network has been launched to identify and deliver critical research and innovation in support of the National Rail Manufacturing Plan.

AusRRIN includes Monash University’s Institute of Railway Technology, Central Queensland University, University of Queensland, University of Wollongong and the University of Technology Sydney, as well as the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, Rail Industry Safety & Standards Board, Australasian Railway Association, Rail Track Association Australia and the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers.

RISSB will provide industry input through its network of subject matter experts and facilitating the adoption of research outcomes by identifying solutions to any barriers to adoption. This builds on the work RISSB has been undertaking with the National Transport Commission as part of its National Rail Action Plan, producing a suite of harmonised standards to rationalise requirements and facilitate greater local manufacturing of components and rolling stock.

Speaking at the launch event at Sydney’s Central station on November 22, National Rail Manufacturing Advocate and Rail Industry Innovation Council Chair Jacqui Walters said ’strong research and innovation is a key enabler to build at scale, a sustainable, advanced manufacturing base in Australia. We can build on the capabilities of Australian manufacturing to design and construct efficient, modern, low emission rolling stock that will carry Australians and freight for decades to come. We can export decarbonised products to the world.’

Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing, welcomed AusRRIN’s ‘contribution to the development of trains that are designed and built to Australia’s unique condition, lowering costs for government and industry, improving the quality of the commuter experience and lowering our national transport emissions’.