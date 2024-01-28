Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The Australasian Railway Association says that thousands of jobs are on offer across Australia in more than 80 careers in rail, and has launched an initiative aimed at school leavers seeking a path into work that does not require a university-level qualification.

According to ARA CEO Caroline Wilkie, the end of the academic year in Australia is ‘a perfect time’ to start an apprenticeship or entry-level role in the rail industry. ‘The Australian rail workforce is facing severe workforce shortages, estimated at 70 000 by next year, which is further compounded by an ageing workforce’, she added.

‘We are very keen to recruit young talent, including school leavers, to support an unprecedented A$154bn pipeline of rail projects across Australia over the next 15 years. There are so many exciting and rewarding career opportunities in the rail industry, and many of these roles are highly paid when compared with other sectors.

‘I strongly encourage school leavers to consider applying for an entry-level job in rail if they are not planning to go to university.’

Apprenticeships cover disciplines including heavy diesel mechanics, civil construction and electrical engineering. ARA says it anticipates major growth in electrification-related jobs in the coming years.

Meanwhile, ARA released a report in mid-December setting out the scale of the demographic challenge facing the rail sector. The report entitled The Rail Workforce — An Analytical Overview found that 35% of the Australian rail workforce is to retire by 2035, and that almost a third of train drivers are aged over 55.