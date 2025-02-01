Show Fullscreen

USA: Union Tank Car Co is to provide wagon cleaning and repair services at 225 Rail’s storage facility at Pasadena in Texas.

The site has space to store 1 000 wagons. The repair facilities will be able to handle various wagon types, including tanks and hoppers.

‘Historically, 225 Rail’s core business has been railcar storage and transloading’, CEO Deborah Willits said on January 23. ’This partnership with UTLX will further our service offering, allowing 225 Rail to provide customers a one-stop shop for all their rail needs. UTLX’s commitment to safety and customer service has positioned UTLX as a great culture fit and partner.’