Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Wagon leasing company Wascosa has signed an agreement to offer the NiKRASA handling system as part of its service range.

NiKRASA was developed by freight operator TX Logistik to allow the non-craneable trailers which make up 90% of the European lorry fleet to be loaded onto trains quickly and easily. FS Group subsidiary TX Logistik designed the NiKRASA lifting cradles to be used by all participants in the market and the company hopes to gain further partners.

Show Fullscreen

‘We want to contribute to achieving the climate targets and ensure that shifting freight from road to rail is simple and possible for anyone interested’, said TX Logistik CEO Ugo Dibennardo when the framework agreement with Wascosa was signed at the Quadrante Europe terminal in Verona during September.

Wascosa plans an initial €3m order for 125 NiKRASA plates. ‘We will offer the handling system as a standard new service for the renting of pocket wagons to make it easier for shippers to enter the world of combined transport’, said the company’s CEO Iris Hilb.