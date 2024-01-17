Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: French private debt manager Flexam Invest Asset Management has financed 40 wagons which CargoBeamer is using to transport non-craneable lorry semi-trailers by rail, principally between Calais and Perpignan.

This includes 24 wagons manufactured at a plant which CargoBeamer opened in Erfurt in 2022 to produce rolling stock to its proprietary design.

‘The financing we signed with Flexam Invest will support our company in its growth strategy by strengthening its presence on its core network in Europe’, said CargoBeamer CFO Markus Fischer on January 17.

‘CargoBeamer wagons are one of the key growth drivers in our business, and we are looking to expand our fleet significantly in coming years, just like our network of intermodal terminals and routes.’

FIAM co-founder Fabrice Fraikin said CargoBeamer offers ‘an innovative solution to limit road traffic, pollution, congestion and noise’.