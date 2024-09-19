Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: Green Cargo is to adapt its operations to offer ‘more robust and reliable’ services in 2025, focusing on corridors where the state-owned freight operator already has high volumes of block train, wagonload or intermodal traffic.

Shunting will take place at fewer locations, with this work ceasing at Ånge and being adjusted at Sävenäs, and manual handling will be reduced. There will an increase in shunting at Gävle, Sundsvall and Helsingborg.

‘A common need for all our customers is reliability’, said Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Max Knagge on September 12. ‘Their needs for capacity and lead times may vary, but with the new network, we achieve more robust and reliable traffic, where we can also flexibly meet customers’ varying needs for capacity and lead times.

‘With reduced complexity in production, we can offer higher frequency and punctuality, while also strengthening our position as an attractive logistics partner.

‘The new network can be likened to a public transport system for freight in the corridors where the major flows are transported today. With more departures, fewer shunting operations, and shorter lead times, we reduce susceptibility to disruptions while maintaining flexibility and good capacity. This creates an efficient, reliable, and competitive offering.’