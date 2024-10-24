Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: The national railway’s multimodal logistics subsidiary KTZ Express has tested the movement of double-stacked containers from the Korgas/Altynkol border crossing with China to Zhetigen and back.

The test was undertaken with a view to increasing throughput on the route to reduce logistics costs and speed up deliveries.

KTZ Express worked with terminal operator KTZE-Korgas Gateway, KTZ-Freight Transportation and rolling stock manufacturer Ziksto which provided a wagon adapted for double-stack loading.