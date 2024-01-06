Show Fullscreen

NORTH AMERICA: Grupo México Transportes is to buy SEACOR Holdings’ stake in the CG Railway joint venture with Genesee & Wyoming which operates train ferry services across the Gulf of Mexico between the ports of Mobile in Alabama and Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz.

‘This further strengthens our partnership with GMXT’, said Michael Miller, CEO of G&W North America, on January 2. ‘Their network access and expertise, coupled with G&W’s ability to deliver safe and customer-centric first and last-mile rail service, will enhance CGR’s overall service offering while extending the reach of CGR’s efficient and secure rail service into and out of Mexico.’

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.