Sweden’s Green Cargo has taken delivery of the first of 10 Siemens Mobility Vectron locomotives ordered through Akiem (five) and Alpha Trains (five) which will primarily be used to strengthen its operations between Malmö and Maschen in Germany from 2024. The six locos currently used on the route will be integrated into Green Cargo’s domestic network.

On July 25 the government of Pakistan’s Sindh province backed plans for a rail link which would enable the Thar coalfields to supply power plants and cement factories without needing to use road transport.

On August 17 ADIF called tenders for a 14-month €38m contract to create an area dedicated to intermodal logistics within the Vicálvaro freight terminal on the eastern outskirts of Madrid. Intended as a focal point for the Mediterranean and Atlantic corridors, it will include four new through tracks for 740 m long trains, a concrete apron, two gantry cranes to be ordered separately and a capacity of 2 500 TEUs at any time.

Rail Cargo Austria has appointed former Ikea logistics manager Bettina Castillo as a Executive Board Member for Production & Maintenance from January 1, succeeding Imre Kovács who will become Senior Advisor for Eastern & Southeastern Europe at ÖBB while remaining Chairman of the Executive Board at Rail Cargo Hungaria.

Railinc‘s TransmetriQ has launched a Reporting & Analytics tool that combines wagon location, condition and repair data to provide deeper fleet insights. ’Gaining insight into asset repair trends has historically been difficult due to the complex nature of railcar repair data’, said Product Manager Gregg Phillips. ‘With Reporting & Analytics automatically translating repair data into user-friendly insights, railcar managers can easily see where dollars are being spent, what’s driving that spending, who is performing repairs, and where they are occurring.’

Spoil from the UK’s High Speed 2 Northolt Tunnel which is being built by Skanska Costain Strabag JV is now being transported to a new railhead in Warwickshire by Freightliner.

Norfolk Southern has appointed Chris Ceraso to the new role of Vice-President Integrated Resource Planning from October 1. He was most recently Executive Director at JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was global sector leader for automotive research in the US, Europe and Asia. Chris Neikirk is to retire as Vice-President Treasury & Investor Relations next year, and Ceraso will assume leadership of these functions in early 2024 as part of the transition.