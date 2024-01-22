Show Fullscreen

Träfraktkontoret subsidiary TFK Logistics launched a twice-weekly container train service between Piteå and the port of Göteborg on December 10. Lorry trailers will also be carried from March. The trains provide businesses in the Norrbotten region with a ‘cost-effective, stable, and environmentally sustainable’ transport option, said Kim Johansson, Managing Director of TFK Logistics.

Norfolk Southern reports that 62 customers completed strategic industrial development projects along its network in 2023, representing $3·1bn in investment and the creation of more than 4 150 jobs.

Following approval for the type to operate in the Netherlands and Belgium, European Loc Pool has placed a firm order for a further 10 Stadler Euro9000 locomotives to be delivered in late 2025 and early 2026. The latest order announced on January 17 will take ELP’s fleet to 84 EuroDual and 40 Euro9000 electric and electro-diesel locos.

Genesee & Wyoming has issued its latest Environmental, Social & Governance Report, covering 2022. During the year it developed a greenhouse gas emissions inventory to help track progress towards its science-based emissions reduction target; continued to upgrade its North American loco fleet to reduce fuel consumption and minimise emissions; tested alternative fuels in the USA and UK; established employee engagement groups covering organisational communication; undertook nearly 1 800 safety audits; and obtained its highest-ever overall customer satisfaction score in a survey of 1 400 customers.

CN has appointed Remi G Lalonde as Executive Vice-President & Special Advisor to the CEO, and he will transition to the role of Chief Commercial Officer later in the year. He joins from Resolute Forest Products. ‘The diversity of his experience, including as a railway customer and as a CEO, positions him well to lead the Sales & Marketing team’, said president & CEO Tracy Robinson.