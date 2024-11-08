GERMANY: Deutsche Bahn has stopped its planned procurement of the fifth generation of InterCity Express high speed trainsets.

On November 8 the operator told Railway Gazette International it had not received any offers meeting the tender requirements within the specified deadline.

A DB spokesperson said ‘we are consistently adhering to our strategy of fleet modernisation: there are already more ICE trains in service today than ever before’, adding that the renewal of the long-distance fleet is ongoing with Siemens Mobility ICE3neo and Talgo ICE L trains ordered for delivery by 2030.

Tenders for the next generation of ICE trainsets, informally known as ICE5, were called in December 2023. The procurement was informed by concepts developed by Alstom and Siemens Mobility under initial consultancy contracts.

The tender was open to all manufacturers, with DB seeking 300 km/h single-deck trains offering energy efficiency, reliability and an improved and more accessible travel experience.

A framework agreement for up to 95 trainsets was planned, with an initial order for 33. It was envisaged that two prototypes would be delivered for testing in 2031, with series-built trainsets following in 2032-34 and further orders placed by the end of 2040.

The new trainsets would have replaced older ICE1 and ICE3 sets and expanded the long-distance fleet to meet growing passenger demand.