SPAIN: High speed rail infrastructure manager ADIF Alta Velocidad has awarded Sacyr Construcción a €49m contract to build 6·3 km of the future 19 km Loja bypass on the high speed line from Antequera to Granada.

The double-track bypass will start near Los Abades service area on the adjacent A-92 motorway and run to a point halfway between Loja and Salar, also to the south of the A-92.

A major civil engineering feature will be the 1 700 m long Manzanil viaduct with 33 spans having an average height of 35 m and a maximum height of 65m.

There will also be a 63 m Juncar viaduct and two tunnels, one 615 m long at Los Abades and a 693 m bore at Las Monjas.