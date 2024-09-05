Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: High speed rail infrastructure manager ADIF Alta Velocidad has awarded Vías y Construcciones a €40m civil works contract for the construction of a chord at Olmedo to enable through running between the Galicia and Asturias/Burgos high speed lines.

The 8·2 km link will be located east of Medina del Campo and south of Valladolid; it will include a viaduct over the River Adaja and a number of smaller bridges. It will avoid the need for through services to run in and out of Madrid.

The civil works will be designed for double track, but initially only a single track will be laid. Separate contracts are to be awarded for the tracklaying, signalling, telecoms and electrification.