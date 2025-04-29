Show Fullscreen

MOROCCO: King Mohammed VI officially launched construction of the Kénitra – Casablanca – Marrakech high speed line with a ceremony at Rabat-Agdal station on April 24.

The project to extend the existing 200 km long Tanger – Kénitra high speed line by a further 430 km has a budget of 53bn dirhams, excluding rolling stock; national railway ONCF has awarded Alstom a €781m contract to supply 18 Avelia Horizon high speed trainsets.

The high speed line forms part of a wider 96bn dirham programme which includes the acquisition up to 150 long-distance and regional trainsets for conventional routes and the development of urban transport services around Casablanca, Rabat and Marrakech.