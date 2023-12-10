Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Albanian national railway HSH has selected a consortium of ILF Consulting Engineers Austria and Abkons to conduct a 14-month feasibility study for the construction of a rail link to Kosovo.

Two options will be considered for the Albanian part of the route, branching from the existing Durrës – Shkodër line and crossing the border near Morinë.

The first option is a 137 km route from Mjedë, with 107 km of the route in Albania and 29·5 km of tunnel. The second option is 125 km long, including 108 km in Albania, and would run from Milot.

It is envisaged that construction could start in 2025, funded by the two governments.