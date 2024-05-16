Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: The government has given the go-ahead for the third stage of work to increase capacity on the Baikal – Amur and Trans-Siberian main lines.

The 3·7bn rouble programme running to 2035 aims to increase the capacity of two routes from 180 to 210 million tonnes/year by the end of 2030 and to 270 million tonnes by the end of 2032.

Enhancement works will be carried out on 12 sections of the Trans-Siberian route, 10 sections on the BAM, and on two links between the main lines.

This will include construction of the second Severomuysky, Kodar and Kuznetsovsky tunnels, a bridge over the River Amur, construction of a Khabarovsk bypass, development of the Nakhodka transport hub and partial double-tracking.