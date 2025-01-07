Show Fullscreen

ASIA: President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and representatives of the Chinese and Uzbek governments officially launched construction of the US$8bn China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway with a ceremony at Tosh-Kutchu in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan on December 27. Main works are to begin in July.

The long-planned railway would provide a significantly shorter route from China to Central Asia, and a route from Asia to Europe and the Middle East avoiding Russia.

A 523 km alignment from Kashgar to Torugart, Arpa, Kosh-Dobo, Makmal, Jalal-Abad and Andijon in Uzbekistan has been selected. China’s 1 435 mm standard gauge will be used for the 344 km from Kashgar to a break of gauge at Makmal, with the former USSR’s 1 520 mm broad gauge beyond Makmal.

China and Uzbekistan will be responsible for building their 213 km and 50 km sections of the route.

A trinational joint venture established by the three governments will be responsible for financing, construction and operation of the 260 km section in Kyrgyzstan which is expected to cost about US$4·7bn. This high-altitude line will include 20 stations, 48 bridges totalling 16 km including a 122 m high bridge over the River Kok-Art, and 27 tunnels totalling 103 km with the longest being the 13 km long Kazarman Tunnel.

The single-track line will be suitable for 120 km/h diesel operation, with the potential for future electrification.

It is envisaged that commercial operations could begin in 2030. The line will have a capacity of 15 million tonnes of freight per year, and passenger services are under consideration.

A strategic bridge

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Japarov said that the railway would be not just a transport corridor, but an important strategic bridge connecting east and west. ‘The project will strengthen inter-regional ties, meet the goals of the Central Asian states to diversify transport routes and increase the region’s competitiveness as an international transport and transit hub’, he said.

China’s President Xi Jinping sent a message noting that a new land corridor connecting Asia and Europe would significantly increase trade and boost development.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s message said the start of the construction was a historic event that the friendly countries have been working towards for almost 30 years, and the new transport artery would further expand their multifaceted co-operation.