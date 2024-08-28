Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Upgrading and electrification of the Cottbus – Görlitz line has been approved by the government. It is one of 10 projects aimed at helping economic regeneration in regions where coal mines are due to close.

The 93·7 km Cottbus – Weißwasser – Horka – Görlitz line is currently mostly single track with passing loops; the improvements will allow faster and more frequent passenger services to operate.

In January 2024 a new maintenance depot for ICE4 trains was opened in Cottbus, although it is not yet confirmed whether Görlitz will be added to the ICE network.

In neighbouring Poland, PKP’s line from Węgliniec to Zgorzelec was electrified in early 2020, and extension of 3 kV DC electrification into one platform at Görlitz has been proposed, enabling through electric working by 2026.

Also included in the package signed on July 24 is doubling and electrification of the 44 km northern section of the Leipzig – Chemnitz route between Bad Lausick and Geithain; survey work has already started for this project.