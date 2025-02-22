Show Fullscreen

NORWAY: State-owned railway engineering contractor Baneservice has awarded Swedish company Railcare a SKr30m order to supply a Railvac diesel-operated vacuum excavator.

This will be used for applications such as cable management and reballasting where regular excavators cannot reach or damage could be caused to infrastructure assets.

The machine will be built at Railcare’s Skelleftehamn workshop for delivery in Q1 2026.

‘Over the past year, we have sharpened our focus on external sales of proprietary machines’, said Jonny Granlund, Railcare’s Business Area Manager, Machines & Technology, on February 20. ‘We are pleased that our increased efforts have won us this order.’