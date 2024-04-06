Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: Railcare is testing its second-generation Multi-Purpose Vehicle, which has been developed with ABB and can both operate and charge its batteries via overhead electrification.

‘Combining electric power with the possibility of switching to battery power is an advantage on sites where there is no overhead line, or it is not working’, said Pär Nyström, Project Manager at Railcare Group company Elpro, on March 20. ‘This machine simply enables more efficient maintenance work.’

Approval and staff training is planned with a view to deployment of the MPV2 on contracting operations by the autumn.

‘This further development of an already innovative and sustainable machine is an important signal to other players in the industry, both nationally and internationally’, said Railcare CEO Mattias Remahl.