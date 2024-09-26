INNOTRANS: Austrian Federal Railways has ordered 29 Plasser & Theurer CatenaryCrafter 15.4 E3 electric-battery overhead line maintenance vehicles which will soon begin entering service, and an agreement to supply Germany’s DB InfraGO with 15 from 2029 is expected to be finalised shortly.

The CatenaryCrafter 15.4 E3 can run and work emission-free using power from 15 kV 16·7 Hz overhead electrification or an onboard battery. There is also a diesel-electric generator set if more power is needed.

The CatenaryCrafter offers a high transit speed of 120 km/h when self-propelled or hauled, and can be used to transport materials and for shunting.

There is a crane with a removable basket and a freely moving elevating work platform, and a contact wire and carrying cable positioner. It is possible to walk from one end of the machine to the other, ensuring safety as crews do not need to walk along the trackside.

The crew cab has a kitchenette, sanitary facilities and a workshop, and it can comfortably accommodate up to 11 people for travel.