IRELAND: National railway Iarnród Éireann has awarded Kontron Transportation a long-term contract to support its existing GSM-R systems until a new generation of radio mobile communication system is deployed and approved for use.

‘As a driving force in the definition of future communication standards, we offer our customers the possibility of a smooth migration and coexistence between GSM-R and a next generation mobile communication system’, said Kontron Transportation COO Richard Neussl on February 12. ‘We have developed a programme that guarantees the availability of GSM-R maintenance and support for as long as customers need it.’

Thomas Quigley, National Telecoms Manager at the state railway, said Kontron’s way of maintaining legacy systems ‘was the most practical option available and suits our capital investment model best’.

He said projects such as the DART+ programme to extend Dublin suburban services and the National Train Control Centre ’simply couldn’t happen without the continued availability & reliability of the Kontron GSM-R network’.