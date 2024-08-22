Show Fullscreen

INDIA: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved eight new line projects which are intended to improve connectivity, minimise logistics costs, reduce oil imports and lower CO 2 emissions.

The projects approved on August 9 include 64 stations providing enhanced connectivity for about 400 000 people.

The Ajanta Caves UNESCO World Heritage site would be connected to the rail network to facilitate tourist travel.

The total cost of the eight lines is put at Rs246·6bn, with completion planned for 2030-31.