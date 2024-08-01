Show Fullscreen

INDIA: A review of transport infrastructure and services in Kochi has recommended further expansion of the city’s metro network.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan, commissioned by Kochi Metro Rail, identifies priority corridors totalling nearly 100 route-km.

Whilst most of these are designated for bus operation, a 14 km north—south corridor along the Seaport Airport Road on the east side of the city is projected to be conventional metro. It would connect the two arms of the 29·1 km U-shaped Phase 1 metro line already operating and the 11·3 km Phase 2 route currently under construction from JLN Stadium/Palarivattom east to Infopark/Smart City.

From Kalamassery, on the metro line northeast to Aluva, the new line would head south for 6·3 km to Kakkanad, then share alignment with a 2·4 km section of the Infopark/Smart City line as far as Chittethukara. From here it would continue south for 5·5 km on new infrastructure via Irumpanam to meet the southeast end of the existing metro at Thripinuthura.

The Phase 3 extension of the metro north from Aluva, serving branches to both Cochin International Airport and Angamaly, was already projected and would add around 20 route-km, with Angamaly expected to develop as a hub for feeder buses.

Since the first 13·1 km section opened between Aluva and Palarivattom in 2017, the metro has been extended several times, most recently on March 6 2024, reaching its 25th station at Thripinuthura. A fleet of 25 three-car Metropolis EMUs from Alstom is in service, operating from 750 V DC third rail, with options for a further 25 units.