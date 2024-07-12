Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Montenegro and Serbia opened a joint rail border crossing at Bijelo Polje on the Beograd – Bar line on July 8.

All border checks will be undertaken at the Montenegrin station where locomotives are changed, eliminating the separate checks at Vrbnica station on the Serbian side of the border.

This is expected to save 30 min for passenger trains and 60 min or more for freight trains.

Modernisation of Bijelo Polje station was completed in May 2023 with €2·1m of funding from the EU Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance.