USA: Amtrak is undertaking $260m of track improvements and other infrastructure works on the Northeast Corridor this summer.

‘In addition to our ongoing catenary inspection and repair programme, we are renewing our tracks, signals and other railroad infrastructure across the Northeast Corridor and the Harrisburg Line, while also advancing major projects for new tunnels, bridges, trains and other historic investments’, said Laura Mason, Amtrak’s Executive Vice-President for Capital Delivery, on August 9. ‘Thanks to new, innovative approaches and the support of our partners, we’re transforming the way we work to advance these upgrades in a more effective and efficient manner, enabling us to complete more work in less time.’

The work includes replacing more than 75 500 sleepers and 51 track-km of rail, improving the stability of 270 km of track and renewing more than 35 turnouts.

The work is being funded from various federal programmes as well as state and local contributions and Amtrak’s own resources.

Meanwhile, Amtrak now has responsibility for the day-to-day management of Washington Union station, after a court granted it the right to take over from the previous private leaseholder.

On July 29 Amtrak launched a programme to ‘revitalise and improve’ the facility. Its interventions are to include installing more seating, an information booth in the main hall, and changes to boarding processes on the main concourse to reduce congestion and improve the customer experience.

‘Amtrak has the experience and vision to create a safer and more welcoming environment for travellers and other visitors and ensure the vitality and longevity of this iconic building’, said Amtrak President Roger Harris.