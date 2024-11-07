Show Fullscreen

SERBIA: Minister of Construction, Transportation & Infrastructure Goran Vesić resigned on November 5 in the wake of street protests which followed the fatal collapse of a canopy at Novi Sad station.

The 35 m concrete canopy on the outer façade of the building collapsed at around 11.50 on November 1, killing 14 people and seriously injuring three.

The station was opened on May 31 1964 on a new alignment which replaced an earlier route through the city. The building was partially reconstructed in 2022 in conjunction with the rebuilding of the Beograd – Novi Sad line for 200 km/h running, and further works were undertaken in 2023-24. It was ceremonially reopened on July 5 this year.

There is conflicting information as to whether the canopy was reconstructed as part of this process. However, photos show that some architectural elements were added around it.

Services to the station has been suspended following the collapse, with trains from Beograd terminating at Petrovaradin station from where people can catch city bus services. Local trains from the east and west are terminating at Novi Sad marshalling yard, and freight services are using a line bypassing the passenger station.

A government statement said Vesić was resigning ‘to show by personal example that in today’s Serbia there is moral responsibility for the fact that such a horrible accident happened in the department he leads.’

Vesić said the ministry could not influence the project, quality and supervision of works at the station, and called on the prosecutor’s office to determine as soon as possible who was responsible.