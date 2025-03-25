Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: ÖBB-Infrastruktur has awarded a consortium of Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group and Porr Group a €76m contract to install slab track in the 27·3 km twin-bore Semmering Base Tunnel.

The contract covers 55 km of slab track, as well as additional ballasted track, noise protection, substructure and steel construction, earthworks, concrete and ceiling works, as well as turnouts in both slab track and ballast track at the tunnel portals.

‘Trains will travel through the Semmering Base Tunnel at speeds of up to 230 km/h’, said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss on March 20. ‘The well-established Slab Track Austria system, developed by ÖBB and Porr, will be implemented to ensure the highest track quality and precision while minimising maintenance requirements.’

Planning and production of the slabs is to begin in June 2025. installation is scheduled to begin in April 2027. The BTA Semmering Basistunnel 4.1 joint venture of the same companies is currently undertaking installation of telecoms, electrical systems, lighting, emergency escape signage, ventilation and fire suppression equipment under a separate €176m contract awarded in 2024

Opening of the tunnel is planned for 2030.