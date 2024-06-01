Show Fullscreen

SLOVENIA: Celebrations on May 29 marked the breakthrough of what will be the longest railway tunnel in Slovenia.

The 6 714 m Lokev tunnel is being built as part of the 2TDK project to provide a second track between Divaca and the port of Koper.

Contractors Kolektor Construction and Euro-Asfalt began work in November 2021.

The current longest tunnel on the Slovenian rail network is the 6 327 m Bohinj tunnel on the Jesenice – Nova Gorica line which opened in 1906; the 7 976 m long Karavanke tunnel is partly in Austria.