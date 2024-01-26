Show Fullscreen

SLOVENIA: Project promoter 2TDK has selected RailOne’s Rheda 2000 slab track system for use on the second line being built on a new alignment to increase capacity between the port of Koper and the main line at Divača.

The Institute of Civil Engineering of Slovenia, building materials certification company IGMAT and the GI ZRMK building and civil engineering institute will provide external quality control services during installation.

Announcing the contract on January 2, PCM RailOne said its Rheda 2000 track had been installed on over 4 800 km of railway in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with its precise construction from top to bottom enabling rapid and efficient construction in tunnels and on viaducts.