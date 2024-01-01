Show Fullscreen

SLOVENIA: The European Investment Bank has signed a €250m loan agreement with project promoter 2TDK to co-finance the ongoing construction of the second rail track to the port of Koper.

A 27 km single-track line on a new alignment will add capacity in conjunction with the existing line, which can no longer accommodate current and expected future demand.

The EIB loan on favourable terms will be supplemented with financing from the Connecting Europe Facility and Cohesion Funds.

‘The project will deliver cost efficiencies, enhance road safety and offer environmental benefits’, said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris on December 8. ‘As the EU climate bank, we recognise the increasing significance of railway transport in the transition away from road traffic, a major contributor to heightened pollution levels, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable transport solutions. It aligns seamlessly with EU transport policy and the Green Agenda, and contributes significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals.’

Meanwhile, construction of the project’s 416 m long Gabrovica viaduct was completed on December 12. It bridges the Osp valley, running below and in between the pillars of the Črni Kal motorway viaduct.