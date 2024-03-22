Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Infrastructure manager ADIF Alta Velocidad has enlarged the 558 m Gaintxurizketa tunnel between Errenteria and Irun as part of a project to provide a dual gauge link between the French border and the start of the future ‘Basque Y’ 1 435 mm gauge high speed line at Astigarraga.

This will facilitate access to Spain’s high speed network from France, and support the operation of 750 m long freight trains along the future Atlantic Corridor.

A Tunnelling Enlargement System was used for the €52·9m project. This enabled regular passenger and freight trains to use a single track in the centre of the trackbed which was protected from the excavation work by scaffolding and netting.

The tunnel lining has been waterproofed, drainage improved and a new concrete lining added. Double track is to be laid on concrete slabs by the end of the year.

Similar work is to be carried out in the 288 m Loiola tunnel from this autumn, and also in the short Capuchinos tunnel near Errenteria.

Other work under the dual gauging scheme includes platform alterations and the renewal of electrification, signalling and train protection systems.