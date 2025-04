Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Infrastructure manager ADIF has awarded Kontron Transportation a contract to deploy GSM-R communications on the Medina del Campo – Orense conventional line.

The contract worth more than €20m includes installation and a four-year maintenance period.

Announcing the deal on April 15, the supplier said it was among the largest recent GSM-R contracts awarded by ADIF, covering a 338 km route in northwest Spain which is used by both medium-distance passenger trains and freight traffic.