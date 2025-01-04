Show Fullscreen

CROATIA: Minister of the Sea, Transport & Infrastructure Oleg Butković attended a ceremony on December 18 to mark the completion of work to renew and electrify the Vinkovci – Vukovar line.

The €61m project 85% co-financed by the EU included modernisation of the 18·7 km single track line and the stations at Vukovar Borovo Naselje and Vukovar.

The contract was signed by infrastructure manager HŽ Infra, Comsa SA and Comsa Instalaciones Y Sistemas Industriales SA in December 2019.

As well as supporting freight traffic to and from the River Danube port of Vukovar, the project is intended to raise the raise the maximum speed of passenger services speed from 50 to 120 km/h. However, HŽ Infra it will take two to three months to fully deploy all the safety equipment and processes required.