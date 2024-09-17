Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: No fewer than 55 companies have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming Berlin trade fair, centred on the ‘Brazil on Rails’ pavilion at Stand 220 in Hall 10·2.

The delegation will feature 115 people and include component and equipment manufacturers, consultants, construction companies, freight and passenger operators, government agencies, event and media companies and industry associations.

‘The significant presence of our country in this edition of the trade show is a sign of the great potential of the railway sector in Brazil, as well as demonstrating the strength and potential of bilateral relations with Germany’, said Brazilian Ambassador to Germany Roberto Jaguaribe.

Among the organisations being represented are: