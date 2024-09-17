INNOTRANS: No fewer than 55 companies have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming Berlin trade fair, centred on the ‘Brazil on Rails’ pavilion at Stand 220 in Hall 10·2.
The delegation will feature 115 people and include component and equipment manufacturers, consultants, construction companies, freight and passenger operators, government agencies, event and media companies and industry associations.
‘The significant presence of our country in this edition of the trade show is a sign of the great potential of the railway sector in Brazil, as well as demonstrating the strength and potential of bilateral relations with Germany’, said Brazilian Ambassador to Germany Roberto Jaguaribe.
Among the organisations being represented are:
- the National Secretariat for Railway Transport at the Ministry of Transport;
- the National Secretariat for Urban Mobility at the Ministry of Cities;
- Brazilian government project planning agency Infra SA;
- national land transport agency ANTT;
- São Paulo suburban rail operator CPTM;
- Metrô São Paulo;
- Brasília metro operator Metrô-DF;
- Bahia state transport authority CTB;
- rolling stock supplier Marcopolo Rail;
- Plasser do Brasil;
- São Paulo’s NT Expo trade fair;
- Brazilian railway industry association ABIFER;
- Latin American railway association ALAF;
- passenger rail operators association ANPTrilhos;
- railway operators’ association ANTF;
- freight transport users’ association ANUT;
- interstate rail and road equipment body SIMEFRE;
- the International Heavy haul Association.