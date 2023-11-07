Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: The Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association is offering an opportunity to attend InnoTrans 2024 to a student who intends to pursue a career in the sector.

The next InnoTrans event will take place in Berlin on September 24-27 2024. The InnoTrans Career Award will include return flights or train tickets, hotel accommodation for four nights, a daily travel allowance, a VIP card for the four days of the event, guided career tours and a professional programme.

Eric Malarkey was the recipient of the 2022 InnoTrans Career Award. ‘I had a great experience’, he said. ’I have nothing to compare to the scale of this convention: it was large. It had thousands of vendors with new and experimental technology. I can’t list a favourite thing but there was no shortage of cool stuff. I recommend to any future students trying to get in the industry: do it now, we want people who are interested’, he emphasised.

Applicants must be full-time undergraduate or graduate student pursuing a degree in a STEM discipline, or have graduated within the previous six months. Applications need to be submitted by November 28.

‘We are thrilled to partner with InnoTrans in providing this outstanding learning opportunity for students pursuing careers in our industry’, said REMSA Awards Committee Chairman Rob Loomis on November 2. ‘REMSA strongly supports the InnoTrans show and we are happy to continue our valued partnership.’