INNOTRANS: The Australasian Railway Association is organising events around InnoTrans 2024 to provide its members with an ‘outstanding business development opportunity’ where they can promote themselves to the global market, connect with decision-makers and build relationships with potential partners, suppliers and customers.

ARA will organise a welcome dinner in Berlin for delegates, a Deutsche Bahn study tour including an overview of the German rail industry and a tour of Berlin Hauptbahnhof, and a Siemens Mobility factory tour showcasing signalling production and ETCS retrofitting. There will be welcome drinks at the ARA stand, a delegation breakfast, lunch and a dinner at a beer hall.

Participants in the ARA delegation to InnoTrans include:

4Tel;

Aldridge Intelligent Transport Systems;

Australian Rail Technology;

BCON Services;

Brefni;

CATER- Fairclough Corp;

Cantarla;

CPB Contractors;

Decision Analysis Services;

Delivery Advisory;

Department of Transport & Planning, Victoria;

DT Infrastructure;

Farley Griffin;

Frequentis Australasia;

GM Rail;

Infinitive Group;

Inver Engineering;

irisAsia-Pacific;

John Holland;

Knorr-Bremse;

MEDHA Mobility Australia;

Metro Trains Melbourne;

Monash Institute of Railway Technology;

MOR Industries;

Mott MacDonald;

MTR Australia;

National Transport Commission;

Office of National Rail Industry Co-ordination;

Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator;

Plateway;

Plasser Australia;

PowerRail Australia;

Rail Control Systems Australia;

Rail Industry Safety & Standards Board;

Ricardo Rail Australia;

Sydney Trains;

Taylor Airey;

UniPart;

VicTrack;

Westermo Data Communications.

ARA is also running a study tour to London and Paris the week before InnoTrans, with delegates able to participate in both events.