InnoTrans: Railway maintenance tool specialist Enerpac will be making its first appearance at InnoTrans this year, as the company sets its sights on the global market.

The centrepiece of its stand will be the TL248 Hydraulic Track Lift System, a powerful, efficient and safe way to lift and support track during replacement, levelling and alignment.

It will also be showing the Enerpac RP70A hydraulic rail stressor, approved by UK infrastructure manager Network Rail and up to three times lighter than similar tools.

Its SC-Series and XC2-Series cordless hydraulic battery pumps and BTW-Series Battery Torque Wrench offer long battery run-times for larger jobs in remote worksites where they offer a safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly alternative to diesel generators.

‘At InnoTrans we’re bring together some of the Enerpac tools that are shaping the future in rolling stock and rail car maintenance, and elevating safety and efficiency in rail track maintenance’, said Rob Bell, Global Vertical Market Director Rail. ’As a global operator, we’re able to explore new ways of working that aim to increase rail service uptime and maximise the efficiency of maintenance operations.’