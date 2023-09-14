Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Trade fair organiser Messe Berlin reports that more than 90% of the available stand space at InnoTrans 2024 has now been booked.

The deadline for exhibitors to submit an online application to display their products and services at next year’s event is September 22 2023.

Trade visitors will be able to register to attend the show when the online ticket office opens in March 2024.

Railway Gazette is the only official international media partner for InnoTrans. The next edition of the world’s largest rail industry trade fair is to be held in Berlin on September 24-27 2024.