INNOTRANS: The InnoTrans 2024 trade fair will include an AI Mobility Lab, dedicated to the display and discussion of artificial intelligence, robotics, data protection and cybersecurity technologies.

The AI Mobility Lab will form part of the Public Transport segment of the event in Hall 7.1a at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds.

Lectures and discussions will accompany the displays, with experts offering insights into current and future challenges and opportunities.

‘In an age in which digitalisation is moving forward apace, public transport systems are becoming more and more networked and automated’, said event organiser Messe Berlin. ‘With the help of AI, railway companies can develop intelligent systems for optimising operations, predicting maintenance, improving safety and offering personalised passenger services.’