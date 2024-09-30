Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Romania’s Astra Vagoane Călători unveiled a prototype tram at InnoTrans 2024.

The two-module standard gauge tram prototype was manufactured for display at the show. Astra Vagoane says that it aims to target both the domestic and international market with the design.

The 100% low-floor tram features an anti-collision system. It was built from a carbon steel body with Siemens bogies and the traction inverters are made by SAERP, which is part of the Astra group.

Astra Vagoane says that is able to manufacture the trams in a metre gauge variant and with two to six modules.