ROMANIA: Astra Vagoane Călători Arad has been awarded a contract to supply a further 10 Autentic trams to the city of Galați within 19 months.

Bozankaya had also bid for the contract, which was signed on January 15. The order is worth 80m lei+VAT, and is being financed with EU funding through Romania’s National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

The Autentic trams will be similar to eight supplied previously. They will be 18 m long, with air-conditioning, 30 seats and a capacity of 100 passengers.

‘We continue to take actions for modern and environmentally friendly transport’, said Mayor Ionut Pucheanu.