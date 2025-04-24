Show Fullscreen

NORWAY: Stadler has announced a ‘significant’ contract to supply signalling systems for the expansion of Bergen’s Bybanen light rail network.

On April 23 the company said it had ‘prevailed over renowned competitors’ to win the contract worth up to €50m. The initial phase covers the first section of the 12·7 km extension from Kaigaten in the city centre north to Vågsbotn in Åsane, with options covering additional sections of line and expansion west towards Loddefjord.

Stadler has previously supplied Variobahn trams to Bergen, along with onboard signalling equipment and associated trackside components. From the second construction phase onward it took responsibility for the entire signalling system.

The latest contract includes track circuits, wheel sensors, train protection systems, train identification, signals, point heaters and a fully equipped control centre with multiple workstations and training consoles, including comprehensive simulation of the entire system. Nearly all the components will be produced at Stadler’s signalling site in Braunschweig from September 2025.

‘This is a key contract’, said Arve Tjønn Rinde, Project Director at promoter Bybanen Utbygging. ’We now have the unique opportunity to engage early in the planning process with an internationally renowned provider like Stadler. The flexibility embedded in the contract also ensures that we have access to expert support for future development phases.’