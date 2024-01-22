Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Baselland tram operator BLT has begun testing the first of 25 Tina trams being supplied by Stadler.

BLT was the first Swiss customer for the Tina (Total Integrierter Niederflur-Antrieb or total integrated low-floor drive) design, placing a SFr125m order in November 2021. The first of the trams was delivered in December 2023, and all 25 are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.

The first six are expected to enter service this August, operating across the entire BLT network.

The seven-section steel-bodied 1 000 mm gauge unidirectional trams are 45·5 m long and 2 300 mm wide, with a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

Show Fullscreen

Features include eight double-leaf doors, air-conditioning with CO 2 refrigerant, a spacious interior, large windows and a passenger information system. They are designed to be low-floor and barrier-free throughout, with 96 seats and standing spaces for 160 passengers.

An integrated collision warning system will identify potential obstacles to enable action to be taken before a critical situation develops.