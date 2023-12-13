Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Gera transport operator GVB has awarded Stadler a contract to supply six TINA trams in 2026, with options for a further three.

The contract signed on December 11 is worth €38m, with the city of Gera providing €7·2m, the Land of Thüringen €17·1m and co-financing coming from the European Regional Development Fund for 2021-27.

The 43 m long five-section low-floor 1 000 mm gauge trams will have a capacity of 270 passengers, including 101 seated. There will be five multifunctional areas and spaces for two wheelchair users. They will have air-conditioning, a driver assistance system interfaced with the emergency braking and cameras covering blind spots.

The trams will replace high-floor Tatra KT4D cars dating from the 1980s on the 18·5 km three-line network.

Commenting on the order, Mayor Julian Vonarb said public transport needs to be ‘flexible, modern, barrier-free and sustainable in order to be perceived as attractive’.