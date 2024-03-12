Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Stadler has completed work on the first of 25 Bochum light rail vehicles which it is to extensively modernise over the next four years.

The B80D LRVs dating from the 1980s are being redesignated B80-Neo following the work which Stadler is undertaking in Berlin.

The car body has been inspected and repainted, and the bogies, pantographs and compressors overhauled. Ramps have been installed at the doors, the interior refurbished with LED lighting, new seats and the addition of multifunctional areas, and the cab redesigned to modern ergonomic standards.

Operator Bogestra will deploy the B80-Neo LRVs on the U35 CampusLine linking Bochum and Herne.