SPAIN: Some design changes from the current fleet are included in two additional trams which CAF is supplying to increase peak capacity on the Zaragoza tramway.

The cabs have been redesigned to improve visibility, and internal steps eliminated for better accessibility.

The number of windows that can be opened has been increased from four to eight, to improve ventilation in hot weather or in the event of another pandemic.

The first of the two additional trams ordered at cost of €9m was unveiled in Zaragoza on December 11, ahead of testing and entry into service in spring 2024.

The five-section Urbos 100 tram has a capacity of 194 passengers, with 46 seats and four spaces for people with reduced mobility

As with the rest of the fleet, the additional trams will be able to use batteries for catenary-free operation.