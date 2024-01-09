Show Fullscreen

CANADA: Greater Toronto & Hamilton Area transport agency Metrolinx has appointed infrastructure consultancy AECOM as its delivery partner for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension light rail project, and has awarded Aecon Infrastructure Management a contract to design and build an elevated section of the route.

The extension will add 9·2 km to the 19 km Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line which is currently under construction. The extension will run from the future Mount Dennis station to Renforth Drive, with seven stations.

As delivery partner, AECOM will provide programme management, advisory, commercial management, procurement and supply chain management and project supervision services.

Aecon Infrastructure Management will build the 1·5 km elevated section running from Scarlett Road over the Humber River to Jane Street. A separate contract will be let for design and construction of Scarlett-Eglinton and Jane-Eglinton stops on this elevated section.

The rest of the extension will be underground.