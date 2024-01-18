Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Bozankaya has been awarded a further order to supply battery-equipped trams for use in Timișoara.

In July 2019 the Turkish manufacturer beat Pesa to win a contract to supply 16 trams, with options for up to 24 more. A firm order for another five was subsequently confirmed, and 18 vehicles have so far been delivered.

The latest order announced on January 3 covers the supply of 17 more trams at a cost of US$36·2m. The deal is being financed with EU funding secured through Romania’s National Recovery & Resilience Plan. Deliveries are expected by the end of this year.

The 100% low-floor trams are 30 m long with have a capacity for up to 251 passengers. According to the manufacturer, the battery provides a range of up to 70 km for off-wire operation.

The additional vehicles are to be delivered in a yellow and black livery, in a change from the purple used for the initial batches.